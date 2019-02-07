Ozzy Hospitalized with Flu Complications

Days after canceling the European leg of his recent tour due to a battle with a severe upper respiratory infection, Ozzy Osbourne has now been hospitalized from complications with the flu. His wife, Sharon, revealed through Twitter that the Prince of Darkness was hospitalized as “doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery.”

Ozzy recently said in a social media post that everything he touches lately “has gone to s**t”, citing his battle with the flu, bronchitis and a previous staph infection he received after a bad manicure.