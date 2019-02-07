Ozzy Hospitalized with Flu Complications
By Sarah
|
Feb 7, 2019 @ 6:42 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)

Days after canceling the European leg of his recent tour due to a battle with a severe upper respiratory infection, Ozzy Osbourne has now been hospitalized from complications with the flu. His wife, Sharon, revealed through Twitter that the Prince of Darkness was hospitalized as “doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery.”
Ozzy recently said in a social media post that everything he touches lately “has gone to s**t”, citing his battle with the flu, bronchitis and a previous staph infection he received after a bad manicure.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Starbucks Reveals Valentine’s Day Menu New Pics of “GOT” Stars Revealed PETA Going After Disney’s Bo Peep Sandusky to Make Election Day a Holiday, Drops Columbus Day “The Simpsons” Renewed for Two More Seasons Whoopi Speaks Up for Liam Neeson
Comments