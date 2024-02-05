Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

P1Harmony releases debut full-length album, ‘Killin’ It”

February 5, 2024 12:30PM EST
Courtesy of FNC Entertainment

After releasing six EPs in three years, P1Harmony has finally created a full-length studio album.

The K-pop group has just released Killin’ It via digital platforms; the physical version will be available on February 9. The album doesn’t include their current hit, “Fall In Love Again,” but it does feature 10 new songs co-written by the band members. The project is an eclectic mix of mellow romantic tracks, electro-pop, rap and more.

A video for the title track is out now. P1Harmony will perform at Governors Ball on June 8.

