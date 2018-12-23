Package Thief vs. Glitter Bomb Trap

We’ve been hearing more and more stories about friends and family having their packages stolen right off their front porches! NASA engineer and Youtuber, Mark Rober, decided to get back at the package thieves by constructing a contraption that exploded in glitter and misted a horrible order when the stolen package was opened.

Whats even better, is the four hidden cameras that were able to capture every second and reaction of the the thieves as they were met with a face full of glitter and stench after uncovering their stolen gifts.

Pretty well deserved, and so is taking a look at this video!