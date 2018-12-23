Package Thief vs. Glitter Bomb Trap
By Anastasia Otto
|
Dec 23, 2018 @ 12:27 PM

We’ve been hearing more and more stories about friends and family having their packages stolen right off their front porches! NASA engineer and Youtuber, Mark Rober, decided to get back at the package thieves by constructing a contraption that exploded in glitter and misted a horrible order when the stolen package was opened.

Whats even better, is the four hidden cameras that were able to capture every second and reaction of the the thieves as they were met with a face full of glitter and stench after uncovering their stolen gifts.

Pretty well deserved, and so is taking a look at this video!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Smarter Sunday – Christmas Trees and Fruit Man Finds Envelope with $10,000 in Cash Inside Purse Left on a Subway, and Returns It! Gifts You Never Should Give Last Minute Gift Ideas Photographers Create Magical Christmas Portraits For Sick Kids Worldwide Parrot Orders Treats Through Amazon Alexa
Comments