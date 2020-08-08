Pajamas Ban for Students Learning From Home Draws Mixed Response
A school district in Central Illinois will not allow students to wear pajama bottoms or slippers while attending school from home. Since pajama bottoms and slippers are forbidden from being worn at school they are also now forbidden from at-home learning.
Kids must also sit at a table for at-home learning; can not sit on their beds. One parent said, we have to meet families where they are and not put up more restrictions. What do you think about rules at this particular school district? Has your school district sent home any new rules for the school year?