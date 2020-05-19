Palace Offers Silent Flick via Social Media, Curbside Snacks
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Palace Theatre may still be closed at this time, but the Canton landmark is offering an entertainment option on Friday night that gets people about as close as they can get.
The 1920 silent flick “An Eastern Westerner” will be on the big screen with Jay Spencer’s organ accompaniment, broadcast live on Facebook.
And curbside snacks from the Palace will also be available.
Here’s the press release from the Palace:
Canton, Ohio. May 18, 2020. On Friday, May 22, 2020 the Canton Palace Theatre will host a virtual screening of Harold Lloyd’s An Eastern Westerner with Kilgen Organ Accompaniment by Jay Spencer at 7pm on the theater’s Facebook Page, facebook.com/CantonPalaceTheatre.
This is a virtual event, broadcasted live from the Canton Palace Theatre. The theatre is not open to the public.
Patrons can also enjoy snacks during the movie with Curbside Concessions, available for pickup at the theatre between 5:00pm to 6:30pm on Friday, May 22, 2020.
To place orders visit: cantonpalacetheatre.org/product/family-pack-curbside-concessions.
Directed in 1920 by Hal Roach and featuring actor Harold Lloyd, An Eastern Westerner, is story of a boy from the east who is sent to a Wild West ranch.
The run time of the short film is 23 minutes.