Palace Theatre’s Centennial Plaza Movie Nights Start Wednesday Night
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Palace Theatre and Pro Football Hall of Fame are teaming up for Wednesday night Movie Nights at Centennial Plaza.
And, it starts Wednesday night at 7 with the classic “The Great Showman”, with other classics like “Grease” and “Frozen” in the coming weeks.
Since the flicks are on the LED Jumbotron, darkness is not required.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket; it’s free.
Or pay $10 for a physical seat and box of popcorn.
VIP seats are limited.
Reservations for these seats can be made by calling 330-454-8172 or online until 4 p.m. on the day of the movie showing.
The 2021 schedule of films include:
June 23 – The Greatest Showman
June 30 – The Wizard of Oz
July 7 – Toy Story
July 14 – Frozen
July 21 – Grease
July 28 – Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Arc
August 4 – Remember the Titans