Palace to Open Doors Early for Live Showing of Queen’s Funeral

September 16, 2022 2:31PM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you want to see all the pomp and circumstance of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on the “really big” screen, the Palace Theatre in Canton is your ticket.

And it’s actually a free ticket.

There’s no charge to get into the theater on Monday morning.

Doors open at 5:15 a.m. and the funeral is set to start at 6.

The historic Market Avenue theater has shown live Royal events before, like the wedding of Prince William and Kate.

