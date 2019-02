Panera Bread is giving you the chance to experience two soups in the same bread bowl. The double bread bowl is a big sourdough loaf that has two openings so it can be filled up with twice the deliciousness.

Panera tested the double bread bowl in the fall and they will be rolling it out nationwide on Valentine’s Day. Sadly, this is a limited time deal. The double bread bowls are only available until the end of February.