Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie Tells Trump ‘Stop Playing My Song’
Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie wasn’t pleased his song, “High Hopes” was played during a presidential rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend. Urie took to Twitter to ask the president’s campaign to stop playing the song, however, his tone was a little harsher, “Dear Trump Campaign, F__ you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks! Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company,” Urie tweeted. Urie continued speaking to fans saying “Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November.” Urie then posted a link to a non-partisan website called HeadCount that according to their website, “uses the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy.” Urie has been a long-time critic of the president calling him “toxic orange” and asking in 2018 during an interview with NME, “Why couldn’t you have just stayed a menial celebrity? We love laughing at you, but not when you’re just breaking our country down, dude.” Do you think candidates should get permission to play artists’ music prior to their public appearances?