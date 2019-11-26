Papa John’s Ex-CEO Gives Strange Interview, Says He Ate 40 Pizzas Last Month, Warns About A “Day of Reckoning”
Well he may no longer be with the company, but that doesn’t stop him from binge eating the product and ranting about it. Company founder and former CEO John Schnatter was interviewed by WDRB News in Louisville, Kentucky, this week. Schnatter, who stepped down as Papa John’s chairman in 2018 after using a racial slur during a company conference call, bashed the pizza chain. “I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days. And it’s not the same pizza. It’s not the same product. It just doesn’t taste as good,” said John Schnatter. He also said the company’s new leaders, Steve Ritchie, Olivia Kirtley and Mark Shapiro “…should be in jail. They stole the company, and now they’ve destroyed the company… The day of reckoning will come,” John Schnatter told WDRB News.