Parents Regret These Baby Names

Jul 14, 2020 @ 10:47am

Parents sometimes get too cute or creative when naming their children.
Gigacalculator.com surveyed nearly 6,000 parents to find out if they regret what they named their kids. Keep in mind, this survey is from the U.K.
In the survey, 73 percent of parents said they thought of better names for their children after they named them.
The boy’s name most parents regret giving their sons is Hunter. The most regrettable girl’s name is Aurora.
Do you regret what you named your kids? Did you think of a better name after a few weeks, months, years?

