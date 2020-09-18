      Weather Alert

Parents Send Student To School With Confirmed Case of COVID-19

Sep 18, 2020 @ 11:35am

Twenty-eight students at Attleboro High School in Massachusetts are being asked to quarantine for 14 days after a fellow student came to class despite knowing they had coronavirus. The parents told the health department they found out their child tested positive on September 11th, but they thought it was ok to send them back to school after just a couple of days.

Attleboro’s mayor said, “The parents used very poor judgement. It’s very frustrating.”

