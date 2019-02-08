Parents Share The Ridiculous Reasons Their Kids Had Meltdowns

Most parents know their kids are often unreasonable, and can throw a tantrum for absolutely no reason, often in the worst possible locations. Well, now some of those parents are sharing the ridiculous reasons for their kids’ meltdowns and they are pretty hysterical.

It all started when someone on Reddit posed the question, “What’s the most illogical thing your toddler had a breakdown over?” and plenty of parents were more than happy to respond.

Responses include:

“My toddler lost it because the imaginary door on his imaginary fire truck wouldn’t open, and he was stuck inside.”

“Our daughter cried because she didn’t get to go to her parents’ wedding — seven years before she was born.”

“From the backseat my enraged toddler sobbed, ‘He’s looking out my window!’ He was mad because his brother was looking out of ‘his’ window instead of the other one.”

“My 2-year-old son heard my wife crumple up a receipt and for the next hour lost his mind that we had a cookie we were holding out on him. No amount of explaining could fix the situation.”

“My kid screamed at his balloons for an hour because they wouldn’t stop floating.”

“My son wanted me to wrap him like a burrito for bed. I did, but he was upset that I wrapped him like a bean burrito, crying, ‘I want to be a chicken and rice burrito!'”

“They wanted another chicken nugget, so I gave them another chicken nugget. Breakdown.”

“Kiddo flipped out because the cat cheated in a game they were playing.”

“My daughter lost it because she wanted a twin sister (she has a twin sister).”

“My toddler loves being tickled, so I was tickling him one day. He let out a huge fart and immediately started crying and screaming. I asked him why he was screaming and he replied, ‘I was saving that for later.'”

Source: Buzzfeed