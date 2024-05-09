Paris Hilton And Nicole Richie To Reunite For New Reality Show

Source: YouTube

Remember the one time Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie starred in reality show The Simple Life? Looks like they are going to give that world another go with a new reality series. It’s apparently separate from The Simple Life and there really isn’t a lot known about the concept yet. But it has been sold to a streaming platform and James Corden’s production company won the bidding war to film it.

If you remember The Simple Life, that aired from 2003 to 2007 and followed Hilton and Richie as they attempted to do menial, low-paying jobs in the real world.

