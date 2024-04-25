Paris Hilton Developing Documentary On Early 2000s Female Celebrities

Source: YouTube

You may not know that Paris Hilton has a production company, 11:11 Media, that is cooking up a documentary that hits close to home. It’s based on Sarah Ditum’s book Toxic: Women, Fame, and the Tabloid 2000s, focusing on pop-culture misogyny during the early 2000s through the experience of nine female celebrities. The docuseries will dive into the experiences of Paris, Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and others navigating fame, societal impact and taking back their own narrative.

“When I discovered ‘Toxic,’ I was immediately taken by the depth of Sarah’s dedication, research and writing,” Hilton said. “Sarah’s work inspired me to envision ‘Toxic’ as a documentary series where we can provide a platform for similar stories of those who had to navigate intense public scrutiny, so they can reclaim their narrative from a time when they had little control.”