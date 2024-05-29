Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Paris Hilton Thanks Fans For This Parenting Tip

May 29, 2024 11:35AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Paris Hilton didn’t get offended but thanked a fan who pointed out something involving her son in a video she posted from a vacation. In a TikTok video, her son Phoenix was seen wearing a blue puddle jumper and bucket hat. “Hey mama just a tip from another puddle jumper mom I think it’s on backwards,” one person commented. “But i love this video pure joy.”

 

@parishiltonAdventures with Baby P 🐠♬ original sound – ParisHilton

Hilton thanked her for the advice. “Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms. thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right,” she wrote. Then another commenter claiming to be a swim teacher offered another suggestion: Swimming teacher here, see if you can swap the puddle jumper for a float jacket. Gives him the use of his arms to aide his swim journey ❤ Hilton thanked them as well.

Hilton shares her two children, Phoenix and London, with husband Carter Reum.

