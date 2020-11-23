      Weather Alert

Paris Hilton Thinks She And Britney Spears Invented The Selfie

Nov 23, 2020 @ 6:59am
Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is making a bold claim on social media.  The socialite shared a throwback photo of her and Britney Spears from 14 years, and she claims they were the ones to invent the selfie.

She wrote, “14 years ago, @britneyspears and I invented the selfie.” She ended the post with “#LegendsOnly.”

Of course, Paris was joking. But fans still commented and posted photos of selfies going way further back to prove her wrong. One even shared a photo from 1839.  Do you prefer selfies or letting someone take a pic of you?

