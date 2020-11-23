Paris Hilton Thinks She And Britney Spears Invented The Selfie
Paris Hilton is making a bold claim on social media. The socialite shared a throwback photo of her and Britney Spears from 14 years, and she claims they were the ones to invent the selfie.
She wrote, “14 years ago, @britneyspears and I invented the selfie.” She ended the post with “#LegendsOnly.”
Of course, Paris was joking. But fans still commented and posted photos of selfies going way further back to prove her wrong. One even shared a photo from 1839. Do you prefer selfies or letting someone take a pic of you?