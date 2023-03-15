Paris Hilton was disappointed Pink parodied her in the “Stupid Girls” music video

Paris Hilton‘s new memoir, Paris: The Memoir, is here and includes thoughts on Pink, Demi Lovato and Britney Spears.

The socialite took issue with Pink’s 2006 music video “Stupid Girls,” because it referenced her infamous sex tape, 2004’s 1 Night in Paris.

Paris said she was a teenager when it was filmed and the tape was released against her will. While reflecting on the intense backlash she endured because of it, the heiress wrote about Pink, “The whole video is a not-at-all-subtle send-up of ‘porno paparazzi girls’ in general and, specifically, me, in a parody of my infamous sex tape,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Pink sang about ‘outcasts and girls with ambition’… But she chose not to see it in me,” she continued.

While disappointed by what happened, Paris stressed in her memoir that there is “no Pink-Paris feud” and praised the “generous, evolved, and progressive” singer.

She also had praise for Demi Lovato and raved about the singer’s 2017 documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, because it inspired her to come forward about her experience with abuse.

“Demi shared a painful reckoning with a difficult past; in person, I saw her in the midst of an intense journey of self-acceptance and discovery. I envied that acceptance. I wanted that discovery for myself,” wrote Paris.

She eventually came forward about the horrors she endured at boarding school and has been advocating for nationwide change.

Paris also touched upon Britney by revealing they crawled out of a window following a 2006 party at the Beverly Hills Hotel since the host didn’t want them to leave.

They escaped as Lindsay Lohan was leaving, resulting in that infamous “bimbo summit” shot of them crammed in a car.

