Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Paris Hilton’s Memoir Will Become A Scripted TV Series

October 6, 2023 12:02PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Paris Hilton’s life story is getting turned into a scripted television series, and she is onboard as an executive producer.  Paris: The Memoir was released back in March and covered everything from her rise to fame in early 2000s rise to fame to her traumatic past.

Dakota and Elle Fanning’s production company is also a part of it but no word yet on if either will be on screen.  Hilton has said writing her memoir was “the most therapeutic experience of my life, putting it all out there.” 

 

MORE HERE

Popular Posts

1

Listen to win $2000 in fudge rounds. Seriously.
2

Mix 94-1 announces "Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone"
3

Listen for the official announcement - Wednesday at 5pm
4

*NSYNC reunion: Lance Bass is overwhelmed with gratitude, Justin Timberlake has a rude suggestion
5

Taylor Swift attends Chiefs/Jets game with celeb pals, has dinner with Brittany Mahomes