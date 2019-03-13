Park District Seeking Input On Tam O’Shanter

(WHBC) – Stark Parks wants your input to help craft the master plan for Tam O’Shanter Park in Jackson Township as the former golf course is converted into a park.

“We’re trying to come up with a nice layout that complements many of the different activities that people want to do there,” said Sarah Buell with Stark Parks.

She says Stark Parks took ownership of the first 94 acres using Clean Ohio Funds in December, and the park district is arranging to acquire the remaining 99 acres this summer using the same funding.

A portion of the park will be owned by Jackson Township Parks.

She says a portion of the former golf course that fronts on Fulton Road will be developed, and is in the process of being sold to a developer.

The first public meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at 6 p.m.

Attendees will get the chance to share ideas for the new community park, including what general amenities, trails, and activities users would like to see as the planning process begins.

The second meeting will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at 6 p.m. after initial input has been collected. The options the community selected will be broken down and the priority selection process will begin.

Other feedback options available through March 22nd and May 17th.

Each meeting will be held in the clubhouse at Tam O’Shanter Park, located at 5055 Hills & Dales Rd. NW.

The park is now open from sunrise to sunset to the public for hiking and wildlife viewing.