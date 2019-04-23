Parking Enforcement Policy Declared Unconstitutional

(ONN) – A Michigan city’s policy of chalking tires to enforce parking restrictions has been declared unconstitutional in a case that has an impact on Ohio.

The 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati says chalking tires in Saginaw to keep track of parked cars is an unreasonable search and has no role in maintaining public safety.

The decision by the court creates a new legal precedent in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Saginaw marks tires with chalk to keep track of how long a vehicle is parked.

A woman sued after receiving 15 parking tickets.

The court says Saginaw failed to demonstrate how marking cars justifies a warrantless search and that it was a strategy to raise money.