      Weather Alert

Parking Tips for the Big Game on Saturday

Oct 22, 2021 @ 4:12am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You have your tickets for the big Massillon at McKinley game on Saturday.

So now, where do you park the car?

Canton City School District Athletic Administrator Joe Bogdan says Tom Benson Stadium parking lots will open at 12noon.

Gates to the facility open at 12:30.

There’s additional parking with free shuttles from the downtown Timken campus and from nearby Lehman Early College.

Tickets are for sale online and at the ticket office until 12noon on Friday.

on Saturday, there will be cashless ticket sales at the Symphony Gate.

Here’s more from the school district.

