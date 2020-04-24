“Parks And Rec” Returning For Coronavirus-Themed Reunion Episode

      Breaking News
Apr 24, 2020 @ 1:57pm

The cast of Parks And Recreation is reuniting for a special episode. The 30-minute episode will feature all of your favorite characters trying to deal with the coronavirus. Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Retta, Rob Lowe, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, and Jim O’Heir are all returning. The press release says we should also expect some surprise guests as well.  The episode will air on Thursday, April 30th. The reunion will raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Who is your favorite Parks and Recreation character?

