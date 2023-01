COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith.

He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.

His story was recently told by Kim Kardashian as part of her Innocence Project series.