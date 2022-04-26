      Weather Alert

Parole Denied in Brutal 1986 Killings of University of Akron Students

Apr 26, 2022 @ 10:53am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new state law allows those convicted of crimes while under the age of 18 an accelerated path to a parole opportunity.

For one brutal killer from Akron, that opportunity was quickly turned down last week.

The Ohio Parole Board denied an early release to 53-year-old Clinton Dickens, convicted of the brutal 1986 killings of two University of Akron students.

He’s eligible again in 2026.

Dickens and then-19-year-old Richard Cooey disabled the victims’ car, then took them to a remote area near Norton where they were raped and killed.

The victims were 21-year-old Wendy Offredo and 20-year-old Dawn McCreery.

Cooey was executed by the state of Ohio in 2008.

