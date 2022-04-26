Parole Denied in Brutal 1986 Killings of University of Akron Students
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new state law allows those convicted of crimes while under the age of 18 an accelerated path to a parole opportunity.
For one brutal killer from Akron, that opportunity was quickly turned down last week.
The Ohio Parole Board denied an early release to 53-year-old Clinton Dickens, convicted of the brutal 1986 killings of two University of Akron students.
He’s eligible again in 2026.
Dickens and then-19-year-old Richard Cooey disabled the victims’ car, then took them to a remote area near Norton where they were raped and killed.
The victims were 21-year-old Wendy Offredo and 20-year-old Dawn McCreery.
Cooey was executed by the state of Ohio in 2008.