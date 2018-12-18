Parrot Orders Treats Through Amazon Alexa
By Anastasia Otto
|
Dec 17, 2018 @ 7:01 PM
Green-winged Macaw, Ara chloropterus, 1 year old

Rocco, a fouled mouthed African Grey Parrot, might be a little too smart to have Amazon’s Alexa around.

After being kicked out of the National Animal Welfare Trust sanctuary in the United Kingdom for bad language, has found himself some new mischief after learning how to communicate with voice-activated Alexa.

His owner says Rocco and Alexa chat all day, as he asks for Alexa to play him songs, tell jokes, and even order food.  Luckily for the parental control on Alexa, Rocco has still yet to successfully order snacks behind his owners back.

What technology has come to nowadays…

 

