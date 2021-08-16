Partial Reopening Possible for Price Street Bridge
LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Engineer’s Office is looking at opening one lane of the now-closed Price Street bridge just west of Route 225, north of Alliance.
Rapid deterioration of box beams on the north end of the bridge forced its closure a few weeks ago.
But, the southbound lane may re-open to bi-directional traffic with the use of a temporary traffic signal.
Replacement of the bridge goes out to bid this Fall.