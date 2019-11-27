      Weather Alert

Party Night: Summit Offers Free Cab, Lyft Rides

Nov 27, 2019 @ 5:48am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday and Friday night are big nights for friend and family reunions at bars and nightspots.

Hoping to prevent drunk-driving crashes, the Summit County prosecutor’s office is sponsoring an “Arrive Alive” promotion.

They will pay for your Lyft or cab ride up to a certain dollar amount between Wednesday evening and Saturday morning.

City Yellow Cab rides up to $65 in value can be had at 330-253-3141.

You can get Lyft rides for up to $20 with their app; use the code SCPOTHANK19.

