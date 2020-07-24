Passengers Applaud As Woman Without Mask Gets Kicked Off Plane
Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight last week were joyous when an uncooperative woman was removed from the flight for not wearing a mask. The incident was caught on video as the woman gathered her bags to leave the plane. People started applauding. The woman fired back, “You can clap all you want.” According to witnesses, the woman caused trouble in the terminal demanding that she board first. The flight was from Ohio to North Carolina. The woman allegedly argued with a flight attendant when she was asked to turn off her phone. She claimed she couldn’t wear a mask because of a medical condition. The argument went on so long, the plane had to refuel. Once back at the gate, the woman was removed from the flight.