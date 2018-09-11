Passport Brew Tour Loses Participants

Lunar Cow Publishing out of New Franklin created the “Passport Brew Tour” for people to tour local Canton-based breweries. The tour was supposed be from September 1st to December. But recently participants have been pulling from the event after the organizer shared a listing on their Facebook page that said “Why Beer is Better Than Women.” The list consisted of 12 reasons, ranging from vulgar to sexist. Public outcry after this was shared has been swift. It was reported that female bartenders started throwing out coasters that were promoting the event. Participants for the event started to back out of the event after receiving social media backlash for participating. Breweries and officials from Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne are among the participants dropping out of the event. Lunar Cow Publishing released an apology for posting the list, and has also published articles highlighting breweries owned by women. But many on social media are saying it is too little, too late.

So far, 18 out of the 20 breweries that were scheduled to participate in the event have backed out.