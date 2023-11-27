Pastor who allowed Sabrina Carpenter to film “Feather” music video in church relieved of administrative duties

She’s lighter than a feather, and he’s been relieved of his administrative duties.

As a result of allowing Sabrina Carpenter to film part of the music video for her song “Feather” at Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the church’s pastor, Msgr. Jamie J. Gigantiello, has been relieved of his duties, according to The New York Times.

The music video features a scene where Sabrina dances around the church during the funeral of several men who obnoxiously hit on her. She wears a black dress and poses with religious imagery near the alter.

Bishop Robert J. Brennan was appalled by the video, according to Catholic News Agency.

“The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on Church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script,” Brennan said.

Meanwhile, Gigantiello told The New York Times that the results featured in the music video were “not what was initially presented to me.”

In an apology letter posted to the church’s Facebook page, Gigantiello went into greater detail.

“In an effort to further strengthen the bonds between the young creative artists who make up a large part of this community and the parish, I agreed to the filming after a general search of the artists involved did not reveal anything questionable,” Gigantiello wrote. “The parish staff and I were not aware that anything provocative was occurring in the church nor were we aware that faux coffins and other funeral items would be placed in the sanctuary.”

