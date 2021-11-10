Paul Rudd Is People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive”

Paul Rudd is PEOPLE’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive and now he’s going to print up some business cards that say that LOL!
He’s 52, he’s funny, kind, self-deprecating, and now… sexy?
“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ “ “This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.” “When I think about myself, I think of myself as a husband and a father, like I’m that,” he says. “I just hang out with my family when I’m not working. That’s what I kind of like the most.”
Now that he’s officially sexy, Rudd anticipates his life changing “a lot.” He says, “I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends.”
“I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan,” he says. “And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”