Pauly Shore Will Play Richard Simmons In New Biopic

Pauly Shore is portraying fitness guru Richard Simmons in a new biopic, according to Variety. Shore is excited about it, but it doesn’t look like Simmons is. Simmons took to Facebook to say he did NOT give his “permission” for the movie to be made.

“Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore,” he wrote. “I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support.”

The production company insisted they intend to honor him saying, “We know he is deeply private and we would never want to invade that, however he is an amazing person that changed millions of peoples’ lives, and the effect he has had on the world needs to be recognized.”

A short film titled “The Court Jester,” which also stars Shore as Simmons, premieres at Sundance Film Festival Friday January 19 and then on YouTube.