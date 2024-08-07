Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Pax Jolie-Pitt Out Of ICU After E-Bike Accident

August 7, 2024 9:31AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 20-year-old son, Pax, is out of the ICU after an e-bike accident in Los Angeles July 29th. A source told People he “suffered complex trauma” as he wasn’t wearing a helmet and there was heavy traffic. He suffered a head and hip injury. He now starts “the long road of recovery and physical therapy.”

His mom and five siblings have been by his side for support, and the family “are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care [Pax] received.”

Popular Posts

1

Sniping For Dom in Studio
2

Medal of Honor Recipients Come to Canton
3

New Music Friday: Teddy Swims, Andy Grammer and more
4

Music notes: Chappell Roan, Kesha and more
5

US Swimmer Finds Out He’s Having a Daughter After Winning The Bronze