Payless ShoeSource – Going Out of Business?

The latest victim of the retail apocalypse appears to be Payless ShoeSource.

The discount footwear chain is reportedly filing for bankruptcy later this month and will close about 2,300 stores across the U.S.

It’s the second round of bankruptcy for Payless, who closed several hundred stores and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in 2017. Currently, the chain operates about 3,600 stores with 18,000 employees worldwide.

Can’t remember the last time I went into a Payless Shoe store, so this doesn’t come to too much of a surprise.

Are you sad to see the store go?