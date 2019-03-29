Peaceful Resolution To SWAT Standoff

(WHBC) – Some tense moments in Massillon as a person with a gun barricaded herself in an apartment.

It happened Thursday night on Erie Street above Emmert’s Market.

Heather lives across the street and said it was like something you’d see in a movie.

“We had SWAT everywhere, they were in our yard and even came up on our porch to use it.”

The person eventually surrendered without incident around 7 p.m., and the SWAT team went home and Erie Street reopened.

Heather says the SWAT officers updated her on the situation and thanked her and her family for their cooperation.

She says all the excitement got her adrenaline pumping and that it would be hard to unwind after that, “but everyone’s safe, the young lady, the police, my family and all the families on the street are safe, and that’s what matters.”