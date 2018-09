A sandwich that has been a southern staple, has now caused a debate on the internet. A magazine called Garden & Gun discovered the sandwich’s roots go back to the Great Depression. Now, people on the internet are debating whether this sandwich is tasty, or disgusting.

Peanut butter and mayo sandwiches used to be as popular as PB&J pic.twitter.com/lW4tMIlJxP — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 20, 2018