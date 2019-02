Spring is in the air and Peeps are headed back to the store shelves. The candy that is synonymous with Easter and marshmallow goodness is back and better than ever in 2019.

Aside from the regular yellow traditional Peeps, the candy maker released a few new flavors. Pancakes & Syrup, Cotton Candy, Orange Sherbet Flavored Fudge-Dipped, Root Beer Float, Vanilla Crème, and Chocolate Caramel Swirl Flavored Marshmallow Chicks are a few of the new flavors that you can find this season.