‘Peeps’ Movie Coming to Life

Apr 6, 2021 @ 9:04am

Hold on Peeps lovers, it’s just been announced that a Peeps bunny and chicks animated film is coming soon.

The movie starring the popular Easter candy will be done in “the spirit of Trolls meets Smurfs.” In the film, “a ragtag group of Peeps go on a cross-country trip to attend the Peepsfest music festival in Pennsylvania.

Right now, there’s no release date for the movie, but think about all the possible other Easter candy movies if this one is a success!  What Easter candy should have their own movie?

