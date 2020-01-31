Pellet Gun Shooter Arrested
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36 year old Plain Township man was arrested yesterday afternoon for his involvement in an incident that included a bar and a pellet gun. Canton Police say Scott Lockstedt shot a 26 year old Canal Fulton man in the neck three times with a pellet gun on January 17. Lockstedt and another man fled the downtown Canton bar where the shooting took place shortly after. While the other man involved was arrested and charged over a week ago, Lockstedt was finally caught Thursday afternoon. He remains behind bars facing multiple charges. His shooting victim is believed to be okay.