      Weather Alert

Peloton Responds To A Second Show Including A Heart Attack Using Their Bike

Jan 25, 2022 @ 8:33am

First, Mr. Big was killed off on the SATC reboot “And Just Like That” after a heart attack on a Peloton… and Peloton released a statement saying they knew the bike was being used but did not the context.

Now the company is responding to a SECOND show using their bike as the catalyst to a heart attack.

SPOILER ALERT AHEAD for those who watch Billions.

On the show, Mike “Wags” Wagner suffered from a cardiac event after using the Peloton exercise bike…but he survives!

Peloton has now issued a statement about the usage in Billions.

Popular Posts
You Can Get Paid to Listen to Breakup Songs
Winter Olympics: NBC Sports Announcers Skipping China, Will Call Games From Connecticut Instead
‘The Batman’ Is Nearly 3 Hours Long
GAYLE says Olivia Rodrigo is “so inspiring…Billie, too!”
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Passes Up “Let It Go” As Highest Charting Disney Hit In 26 Years
Connect With Us Listen To Us On