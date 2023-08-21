Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Pentatonix announces new Christmas tour and greatest hits album

August 21, 2023 12:00PM EDT
RCA

Summer’s almost over, so it’s time for Pentatonix to gear up for their busiest time of the year.

The a cappella group has just announced a new holiday trek, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, which gets underway November 14 in Palm Springs, California, and wraps up December 21 in Austin, Texas. 

Tickets go on sale August 25 starting at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages – which include a Q&A with the band, exclusive merch and a group photo — will also be available. Visit PTXOfficial.com for tickets and more information.

In connection with the tour, Pentatonix is also releasing a new album, The Greatest Christmas Hits. Their 12th album and their seventh holiday release overall, it features 23 of the group’s biggest holiday songs plus eight brand-new songs and an original holiday tune. The album’s available for preorder now.

The group is in the middle of the U.S. leg of their World Tour, which will conclude September 16 in Puyallup, Washington.

