People Actually Named Their Baby After KFC’s Colonel Sanders for $11K

In August, KFC conducted a Baby Naming contest. All you had to do was give birth on September 9th–simple right? And then name your baby Harland. Colonel Sanders was born on September 9, 1890 and his first name was Harland. The winner of the baby contest would receive $11,000 toward college tuition. Well, Harland Rose (guess they can call her Harley for short?) won the contest and social media had mixed reactions (shocking!) Some thought naming a child for money was tacky, some thought a girl being named Harland was terrible.