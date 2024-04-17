People Are Buying Gold Bars At Costco

Source: YouTube

Turns out you can find out just about anything at Costco….toilet paper, groceries, furniture and gold bars! In fact, Costco sells $200 MILLION in gold bars a MONTH. This became a thing last August, and so many people started snatching them up, they put a 5 per customer limit on purchasing them.

How much is a 1 ounce bar of gold? About $2300 a bar! Why the rush for gold? It’s historically ” a hedge against inflation” according to financial experts.