People Are Now Experiencing FOGO: Fear Of Going Out
Remember FOMO? Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, that fear of missing out has been completely upended. As more areas relax lock down measures and businesses start to open back up, those of us still worried about contracting COVID-19 are now experiencing FOGO, or fear of going out. According to two polls taken by the survey site Qualtrics, two-thirds of Americans feel uncomfortable about returning to life pre-pandemic. If you’re suffering from FOGO, integrative psychologist Rosann Capanna-Hodge recommends easing into small things at first. If you can’t shake the sadness, or become irritable, she says you should seek out professional help.