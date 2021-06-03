      Weather Alert

People Are Putting Mustard On Their Watermelon

Jun 2, 2021 @ 11:05pm
Puchong, Selangor, Malaysia - January 07, 2018: Those watermelons that already been cut into half, already been wrap using cling wrap

You just never know what you’ll see on TikTok. Today, it’s people trying mustard on watermelon. Singing sensation, Lizzo, even tried it and although she didn’t comment whether or not she liked it, she gave it a second bite.

A writer for “delish” also tried the combo and said that “It tasted really good in the weirdest of ways. The vinegar from the mustard mixed with the sweet juicy watermelon counterbalanced each other which I wasn’t expecting.”

Are you going to try the mustard and watermelon combo? What’s the weirdest but delicious food combo you love? Tell us a weird food combo we should try!

 

