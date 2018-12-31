People Found a Hidden Video Game in “Bandersnatch”
The buzz around “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” has just gotten bigger now that some viewers have found a hidden video game in the choose-your-own-adventure flick.
A the end of the film, viewers heard the sound of a loading noise by the ZX Spectrum computer in the film, and it can be downloaded and played.
The game is called Nohzdhyve, and the developer of the game Matt Wescott has told fans how to play the game via Twitter.

