People In Recovery Share Their Story In Podcast

(WHBC) – CommQuest has started a podcast series where people in recovery from addiction and mental illness provide a personal perspective on their journey.

Michelle is the subject of episode 1 of the Hope Discovered podcast.

“Before I came to CommQuest in 2011, my life was full of pain and misery. I grew up in a very abusive household and my father was an alcoholic himself.”

In the podcast, Michelle goes on to talk about her road to recovery, and how she’s now working at Deliverance House in Canton to help others fight addiction.

Click here to listen to the podcasts.