People Line Streets For President’s Motorcade

(WHBC) – People lined the streets around Brookside Country Club to get a glimpse of the presidential motorcade as it drove by on Wednesday night.

“It was very exciting,” said Jennifer, after she watched the motorcade drive down Brunnerdale Avenue.

“It was cool to have everyone around too, to be a part of it.”

Jennifer says she’s not a fan of the president, but knows how important it is to support the office of the president.

While she’s not a fan of the president, her 9-year-old daughter Elaine sure is.

Elaine was holding a sign that read ‘Hi President Trump, Notice Me Please, I’m a fan’.

“That was one of the best experiences of my life,” she said.

At other locations, some people were holding signs protesting the president, one that read ‘Stop Radical Trumpism’, and one implored Republicans to defend America and stand up to Trump.

President Trump was in town for a fundraiser at Brookside Country Club in Jackson Township.