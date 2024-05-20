Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

‘People’ reports that Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have split

May 20, 2024 2:35PM EDT
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Harry Styles appears to be back on the market.

People has learned that the “As It Was” singer and actress Taylor Russell have broken up after less than a year. The news comes just a few weeks after a source told the mag that the couple’s relationship was solid and getting “fairly serious.” A British tabloid reported that the two broke up after a joint trip to Japan in April.

Harry and Taylor were first seen together in June of 2023. In July, Taylor was seen at Harry’s concert in Vienna, Austria, and then the two were filmed spending the day together hanging out in the city. In August, Harry was seen attending the opening night for Taylor’s play in London as well as the after-party. They continued to be seen together in the following months.

The news comes exactly two years to the day after the release of Harry’s House, which solidified Harry’s status as a global pop superstar. A number of the songs on Harry’s House were thought to have been inspired by Harry’s previous relationship with Olivia Wilde.

